69% Of Brits Say Hospitality Plays An Important Role In Their Communities

A new report from hospitality technology provider Zonal, in partnership with CGA by NIQ and UKHospitality, reveals the deep emotional, social and economic value of hospitality venues across the UK – and the urgent need to protect them.

The report, GO Technology: The social value of hospitality, based on a survey of 5,000 nationally representative British adults, shows that 69% of British consumers say hospitality plays an important role in their communities, and 74% agree the industry needs and deserves greater support from Government.

The survey of 5,000 British adults shows the importance that hospitality venues have in our everyday lives and bringing people together, with 67% of respondents agreeing that eating and drinking out is as important to their social lives as it was a year ago.

When asking consumers about a local business that holds significance for them, 66% choose a hospitality venue. More than a fifth (22%) name a pub and 15% cite a restaurant. Cafes & coffee shops (12%) and bars (7%) are also deemed important.

What makes our favourite venues so special comes down to a selection of key factors which shape the connections and memories we make, such as:

Staff remember me (32%)

It’s independent (32%)

Visiting is a tradition with family and friends (27%)

It’s inclusive to everyone (26%)

It has a great atmosphere / music I like (25%)

I have special memories from visits (24%)

Nearly three quarters (72%) of consumers agree the hospitality sector is a good local employer. The industry is particularly important to younger adults, whether starting a long-term career or earning money in the short-term.

From city centres to rural villages, hospitality is the beating heart of Britain’s social life. Yet closures are rising, especially in rural areas where alternatives are few and far between. Just 21% of rural residents say their high street has improved in the past year – compared to 62% in urban areas.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, comments:

“The hospitality industry is well aware of the important role we play on our high streets, of the great community work we do, and that we are a fantastic employer and creator of jobs in every corner of the country. However, to see that reflected in consumer sentiment in this research is really encouraging and the sector should take heart from it.

“The report clearly demonstrates that what our pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels offer to people is so much more than just a plate of food and something to drink. That the majority of people are still prioritising going out, even as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, clearly demonstrates the true value of the hospitality sector.”

Karl Chessell, Business Unit Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA, CGA by NIQ, says:

“Our research makes it very clear that pubs, bars and restaurants have a very special role in people’s lives. The sector has a hugely important part to play in social cohesion, but that role is being compromised by the soaring costs of doing business. Consumers remain very enthusiastic about eating and drinking out, and their desire for their local venues to be protected adds extra weight to the industry’s urgent calls for targeted support.”

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive, UKHospitality, adds:

“This research confirms what we hear every day from our members: hospitality is more than just a business – it’s a vital part of our communities, our social lives, and our high streets. The public is clear: hospitality deserves greater backing, and with the right action from Government, we can unlock its full potential to regenerate high streets and strengthen communities nationwide.”