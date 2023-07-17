A Strong First Half Of The Year For Company Of Cooks

Share Tweet Share Email

Company of Cooks has enjoyed a strong first half of 2023, securing over £120million in retained business.

The five-year deals extend successful partnerships with six prestigious clients and venues across London: The Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, the Southbank Centre, Old Royal Naval College, Chelsea Physic Garden, and most recently, the Royal Academy of Engineering and BMA House.

Retaining these key clients has been a priority for Company of Cooks since it merged with sister brand Venues by CH&CO in March, and is testament to the strength of the combined businesses, its commitment to its core values of Craft, Creativity and Community and the newly formed leadership team.

Clients cited Company of Cooks’ commitment to brilliant food, drink and service as core reasons for extending their partnerships, also referencing the team’s creative and innovate approach to design, technology and marketing.

Similarly, the consistency, flair and confidence provided by the existing onsite teams, coupled with the exciting aspirations, aligned values and collaborative approach of the new leadership team and brand direction proved important to each client.

Company of Cooks’ approach to sustainability through its Community value was also a key factor in these decisions. The commitment to the removal of all MCS rated 4 and 5 fish, nil by airfreight for all fresh produce and British only cheese and fresh meat were all noted, as were compelling social enterprise partnerships with the likes of Well Grounded and Luminary Bakery.

Rob Fredrickson, Company of Cooks’ Managing Director, said: “Extending our partnerships with such an incredible range of venues is an important part of our plans for the next five years, providing an amazing platform from which we can continue to build our position as the leading restaurant, bar, café and event caterer in the UK. These partnerships, some of which are now entering their third terms, highlight how a range of clients are really starting to connect with our belief that brilliant food, drink and service can not only drive revenues and help broaden audiences, they can also provide a platform for doing good for the people and businesses we work with and for – all the while safeguarding the planet for future generations.”