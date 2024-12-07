Adam Handling Joins Nestlé Professional’s Panel Of Judges For The 37th Toque d’Or Competition

Share Post Share Email

Nestlé Professional has announced its judging panel for the upcoming 37th edition of the Toque d’Or competition, featuring some of the UK’s most influential chefs and culinary leaders.

This year’s judges include award-winning chefs Adam Handling and Tom Booton, alongside George Hersey, Adam Handling’s Front of House Restaurant Director, and Jupiter Humphrey-Bishop, winner of the 2023 Gold Service Scholarship and footman at The Royal Household, each known for their innovative contributions to the culinary world and commitment to inspiring the next generation of hospitality talent.

Joining the judging panel, past Toque d’Or winners including Geraldine, the most recent Back of House winner, and Jasmine, the most recent Front of House winner who will also bring their unique perspectives and experience to the competition. Their return as judges underscores the legacy of Toque d’Or, showcasing the strong network of alumni who continue to elevate and support the industry.

Adam Handling brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to sustainability, having established a reputation for his distinctive approach to modern British cuisine. Tom Booton, executive chef of The Grill at The Dorchester, returns to the panel after an impressive judging role last year, sharing his expertise in contemporary British flavours. George Hersey, known for his dedication to the industry and sustainability values, makes his Toque d’Or debut, adding fresh insight and enthusiasm to this year’s panel.

Commenting on his role as a judge, Adam Handling MBE – Chef and owner, AH Collection said:

“Toque d’Or is such an incredible platform for celebrating the passion and potential of young creatives in our industry, and I’m looking forward to being part of it for 2025. Hospitality changed my life when I chose to pursue an apprenticeship at Gleneagles when I was 16, and I never looked back. For anyone willing to work hard and stay resilient through challenges, this industry offers incredible opportunities and room to grow. These students have been given the opportunity to explore the industry through this competition – they will be the ones shaping the next generation of hospitality, and it’s exciting to be a part of that process.”

Tom Booton, Head chef, The Grill by Tom Booton, inside The Dorchester Hotel said:

“Toque d’Or is about more than just winning; it’s an opportunity for competitors to learn, grow, and be part of an incredible community. I’m honoured to return as a judge and look forward to seeing what this year’s talented students bring to the table.”

George Hersey, Restaurant Director of the Adam Handling Collection, commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be judging Toque d’Or 2025 for the first time. Growing up, hospitality was often seen as a secondary career path. My goal in life is to turn the page on this and make hospitality, especially in FOH, an exciting career prospect right from school level, to be treated as a respected career choice where you can thrive and succeed. Effectively, changing the mindset about hospitality. Competitions like this are an incredible way to do it and I can’t wait to work alongside the next generation of superstars in hospitality, all here to showcase our industry as the best that there is.

“Great front-of-house (FOH) service is the backbone of a restaurant’s success, no matter how much of a star the chef may be. At the Adam Handling Collection, we have a saying: The chef brings guests in once, but great front of house keeps them coming back. There has to be mutual respect and understanding between FOH and the kitchen, this creates a far more effective business model and working culture and it’s how I see the future of restaurants. Synergy, respect and putting guests above all else.”

Commenting on her role as a judge, Jupiter Humphrey-Bishop, winner of the 2023 Gold Service Scholarship and footman at The Royal Household, said:

“Having worked at the Royal Household and in luxury five-star hotels, I’ve gained a deep appreciation for the impact exceptional service has on the guest experience. Last year’s Toque d’Or Nestlé Professional competition was remarkable, with competitors showing great skills in front-of-house service and creating memorable experiences for their guests. For me, hospitality is about giving to others, and competitions like these provide so much education and training at such early stages of their careers.

“I’m excited to be part of this year’s competition and to see how these talented professionals continue to push the boundaries of hospitality. With my experience in judging competitions, I’ll be looking for individuals who not only demonstrate technical precision but also excel in creating a seamless guest experience.”

The Toque d’Or competition, now in its 37th year, offers an invaluable experience for Level 2, 3, and 4 Back and Front of House students across the UK, challenging them through six dynamic stages designed to expand their industry knowledge and test their skills. After initial competitions at their colleges, top students will advance to the National Heats in March, before moving on to the Grand Finals in May. The finalists will face a series of surprise challenges crafted by industry experts, pushing their creativity and resilience in a high-energy environment.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK&I, commented:

“With our esteemed panel of judges, Toque d’Or 2025 is set to be an inspiring journey for all involved. This competition provides students with invaluable exposure to leading industry figures and practical experience that will empower them as they embark on their careers in hospitality.”

Nestlé Professional is committed to fostering young talent and bridging the gap between education and the industry. Through the Toque d’Or competition, participants gain invaluable hands-on experience, learning from some of the UK’s top culinary leaders and building lasting connections within the hospitality sector. This year’s winner will also have the chance to embark on an exclusive culinary trip to Italy, providing further insight and inspiration as they begin their careers.

For more information on the competition and to register eligible students, lecturers, employers, and apprentices are encouraged to visit: Toque d’Or® Hospitality Competition | Nestlé Professional