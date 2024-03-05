Admiral Taverns Hosts Inaugural Live Community Kwizz

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has launched its first live pub quiz across its estate of approximately 1,500 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales. Sponsored by Carling and powered by Kwizzbit, the Admiral Live Community Kwizz aims to bring people together with an interactive and engaging initiative that simultaneously helps to drive footfall during the quieter months.

As part of this initiative, each pub encouraged customers to form their own quiz teams and take part in a live quiz hosted by Kwizzbit in a virtual studio. The quizzes – which featured an Ant & Dec-style live phone in question round and offered cash prizes for the top three teams – ran across two evenings in January and February and saw hundreds of teams take part.

Entry to the quiz was free for licensees who were encouraged to use the event as a way to fundraise for local charities and community causes. The Flying Dutchman in Lowestoft hosted the winning team and donated a total of £500 to Top Cats, a local charity committed to providing supported activities and opportunities for young people with disabilities and complex needs.

Licensee at The Flying Dutchman in Lowestoft, Chris Moore, commented: “The Admiral Live Community Kwizz was a brilliant initiative and provided a great opportunity for pubs across the estate to connect and compete against one another in such a fun, light-hearted way. Customers absolutely loved it and we were of course very proud to host the winning team and donate some of the prize money to a local charity close to all our hearts.

Our quiz nights are a fantastic way to bring people together, but it’s important to keep things fresh and innovate where we can. Kwizzbit is such a good tool to streamline the process of preparing a quiz and adds an extra layer of excitement. It’s certainly something for other licensees to explore!”

Emma Cottam, Leased & Tenanted Marketing Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “This has been a fantastic initiative to not only bring communities together but also to provide licensees with the tools to increase custom during the quieter months with several pubs seeing a significant uptick in trade. It’s been great to see such a fantastic response from both our licensees and the communities they serve and a huge thank you to Kwizzbit for providing such a great service.”

Mark Walsh, CEO and Founder of Kwizzbit, added: “The Kwizzteam were delighted to support Admiral Taverns with such a fantastic event. We created the KwizzBit live solution for nights like this, so seeing customers taking part live in Admiral venues across the UK was wonderful and we can’t wait to do it again!”

Admiral is always looking for ways to support its licensees – most recently by hosting ‘Meet a Pro’ pool events across its estate. These are offered at no charge to licensees, where Admiral Taverns organises a professional pool player to attend a pub to provide the chance for the local community to meet and play against the professional. In addition, the Group has been shortlisted for the Best Partnership Pub Company (501+ sites) at this year’s Publican Awards.