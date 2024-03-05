Completion of City Pub Group Acquisition

Share Tweet Share Email

Young’s has announced that its acquisition of The City Pub Group plc (“City Pubs”) has completed, with the Scheme of Arrangement becoming effective today, bringing together two complementary, culturally and strategically aligned businesses.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen the presence of the Young’s Group in London, as well as opening up new geographic areas such as Cambridge and Norwich, adding a premium, predominantly freehold estate of 51 well-invested, wet-led pubs to the Group. The combination of the two businesses provides a platform from which the Young’s Group can continue to accelerate its growth strategy.

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young’s, commented: “City Pubs is a business we have admired for some time, and we are delighted to welcome our new team to the Young’s Group.

City Pubs brings a portfolio of predominantly freehold pubs which are closely aligned with our estate and have a strategy of operating premium, individual and differentiated pubs and bedrooms. Sharing a similar culture, its team delivers a quality offering and the highest standard of customer service to their communities.

We look forward to working together and continuing to invest in the Group’s enlarged estate to create value for all our loyal customers and wider stakeholders.