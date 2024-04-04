Wagamama Partners With Shout To Support Mental Health Mission Across The UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Wagamama has announced its new partnership with Shout, the UK’s first and only free 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone experiencing mental health struggles. wagamama has made an initial donation of £40,000, which is equivalent to 4,000 text conversations facilitated by Shout volunteers. As well as this, wagamama is making an internal pledge to contribute 50,000 hours of volunteering to support Shout’s vital work, encouraging participation from across the business.

With strong beliefs in the power of community and collective action, wagamama is also committing to support Shout in their goal to recruit and train 1,000 volunteers in 2024. Shout’s conversations provide crucial support across the country each year, and with wagamama’s donation, Shout can continue to be a life-changing service to those in need.

Victoria Hornby OBE, CEO of charity Mental Health Innovations, which runs the Shout service comments on the partnership: “We are absolutely delighted to be launching this exciting partnership with wagamama. Their support will be invaluable in enabling us to recruit and train the volunteers needed to help the hundreds of children, young people and adults who reach out for Shout’s free, 24/7 mental health support, every single day.

This vital partnership will make a significant difference to the lives of thousands of people who need ‘in the moment’ support and who often have nowhere else to turn.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Shout as we aim to make a positive impact on mental health support across the UK,” said Thomas Heier, CEO at wagamama. He continues,

“By joining forces with Shout, we look to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing mental health challenges. We hope that with our donation, volunteer recruitment efforts and internal pledge of support, we will positively contribute to the amazing work that Shout already do.’