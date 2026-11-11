Amber Taverns Pushes Ahead with Two Pub Openings

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Amber Taverns is pursuing growth on more than one front as it closes in on its 200th pub, with a brand-new build in Thornaby and a landmark first for the business in Bromley.

In Thornaby, the operator has invested £1.4 million converting two former retail units at The Pavilion Shopping Centre into The Aviator, a newly created pub that turns vacant high street space into a destination for the community.

Meanwhile, a six-figure refurbishment of the former Fuller’s Barrel & Horn in Bromley will shortly see the site reopen as The Saving Grace. The opening marks a significant step for the company, becoming Amber’s first pub inside the M25.

The Aviator, which opened on Monday 9 November, has created 14 new jobs and brings a substantial new leisure offering to Thornaby. The Aviator is operated by Daniel Scott, who was born and raised in Thornaby and brings 23 years’ hospitality experience to the role. He leads a team of 14 newly recruited employees.

Meanwhile, The Saving Grace on Bromley High Street is preparing to welcome customers in mid-November following a six-figure transformation of the former Fuller’s Barrel & Horn.

The refurbishment includes reconfigured trading areas, a new bar, upgraded audio-visual facilities and improvements to the operator’s accommodation. The Saving Grace will be operated by Aleks Busarova, an experienced hospitality operator who will oversee the launch and development of the venue.

Richard Lewis, CEO of Amber Taverns, said, “We’ve never believed there’s only one way to create a great pub. Sometimes it’s about taking an established local and giving it a new lease of life. Other times, as we’ve shown in Thornaby, it’s about seeing the potential in a property that wasn’t a pub at all. Both openings are exciting for different reasons. The Aviator shows just what can be achieved with the right investment and imagination, while The Saving Grace takes us inside the M25 for the first time, opening up opportunities in a market we’ve been keen to enter.

“As we approach our 200th pub, there’s a real sense of momentum across the business. We’re ambitious, but we’re not interested in growth for growth’s sake. It’s about finding places where we can create something special, backing great operators and giving people a fantastic local that combines a great atmosphere, quality facilities and genuinely affordable drinks.”