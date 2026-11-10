Butcombe Group Capitalises on Extended Summer Season as Sales Grow 8.1%

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Pub operator and brewer Butcombe Group has reported growing momentum in Q3 as strong summer trading, a standout performance for the drinks division and further investment in premium accommodation and events sets up the business for a positiveend to 2026.

Highlights for the period to 31st October 2026 include:

Managed LFL growth of 8.1% in Q3, with year-to-date LFLs progressing to 6.1%, up from 5.2% recorded at the end of H1.

Growth across all three managed pub operational categories was achieved to the end of Q3, with YTD LFLSs up across Food (5.9%), Drink (6.6%) and Accommodation (5.2%)

Outstanding regional performance in London, delivering YTD LFL growth of 12.4%, following successful investment in The Brown Cow and The Cross Keys

Butcombe Boutique Inns maintaining strong trading at 6.6% LFL, with further investment set to raise total number of BBI sites to 13

UK Drinks Division delivering a standout performance of 7.9% ahead of last year (LY), supported by UK Free Trade (7.4%) and UK Off-Trade (9.9%)

Following a resilient first half-year of trading, Butcombe Group has delivered accelerated momentum across its Managed Pub Division, with LFL sales improving to 6.1% to the end of Q3, up from 5.2% at H1, bolstered by an excellent quarter which delivered LFL growth of 8.1%. Volume and sales growth were recorded across all three core operational categories, with YTD LFLs up for food at 5.9%, drinks at 6.6%, and accommodation at 5.2%. The group’s managed London sites were a particular highlight, delivering LFL growth of 12.4%, supported by successful targeted investments at The Brown Cow, Fulham and The Cross Keys, Chelsea, and encouraging further investment in the capital.

Performance across all regions contributed to a strong Q3, with both the UK and the Channel Islands experiencing excellent trading, in part thanks to an extended summer season. Against a backdrop of rising costs and friction affecting international travel, Butcombe’s accommodation and Channel Islands estate captured high seasonal demand across the peak school summer holiday and October half-term periods.

The group’s premium room offering, Butcombe Boutique Inns, maintained strong trading with a 6.6% LFL increase. Following continued success for the premium accommodation business, development is currently underway at The Anchor Inn, Lower Froyle, turning this into the newest Butcombe Boutique Inns site and bringing total number of sites up to 13. Further investment is planned for the new financial year to expand the number of Boutique Inns.

During the period, the group unveiled The Dovecote Barn, a dedicated wedding and private events venue at The Methuen Arms in Corsham, accommodating up to 100 guests. Building on a 37% year-on-year surge in wedding revenue during H1, this strategic investment in premium event space will service accelerating consumer demand for weddings, private events, and special occasions.

Targeted capital expenditure across the wider estate continues to generate strong returns. Recent major redevelopments at The Mayflower in Lymington, The Dundas Arms in Kintbury, and The Brown Cow in Fulham have been exceptionally well received by guests, delivering average sales growth of 43.4% against last year following their reopenings.

Looking ahead, the group remains confident about trading in the fourth quarter, particularly within the Managed Pub Division, where early Christmas bookings are running ahead of the same point last year.

Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Butcombe Group, said: “Our third quarter performance demonstrates the growing momentum across all areas of the business, building on a resilient half year. The investment we have made into our estate, particularly across our premium accommodation, London sites, and dedicated event spaces like the new Dovecote Barn is delivering clear returns and meeting the evolving needs of our guests.

“Our team deserve enormous credit for ensuring that we are on track for another successful year. The consumer environment is not an easy one, and our people are key to ensuring that we deliver the highest standards of service and value for money, which ultimately drives loyalty and keeps us winning within the markets that we operate. Despite words of support, we are yet to see actions from the Government that recognise the cost of doing business or encourage us to invest and grow. Our continued growth and investment, with the support of Caledonia is very much in spite of successive governments and we are still waiting for a robust plan for growth and an environment within which business and hospitality can thrive and contribute to GDP growth.

We remain confident in our outlook, buoyed by encouraging level of Christmas bookings that are currently pacing ahead of last year, while the growth from our strategic focuses on premium accommodation, events and our drinks division puts us is in an excellent position heading into 2027.”