Arc Inspirations To Close All Sites For One Day This Week To Host Company Festival

Bar group Arc Inspirations will close all 19 of its sites on Tuesday 4th July for the first ever ‘Arc in the Park’, a company-wide festival.

Held in a secret location, the event will give more than 1,000 team members the chance to enjoy an exclusive, unforgettable festival experience. With a main stage of live performances all day, music will come from Urban Soul Family Gospel Choir, Gypsies of Bohemia, New York Brass Band, Kristix Drumming and Sweet on Sax, with Brewdog, Britvic and Molson Coors providing bars offering wine, spirit mixers, beer, cider, hard seltzers and soft drinks.

Team members will be able to choose from a range of delicious street food options, including pizzas, burgers and tacos, and enjoy an array of garden games and a silent disco. The event will also include the company’s annual Nobody Does It Better awards, which recognise the unsung heroes in the business.

Arc Inspirations co-founder and CEO, Martin Wolstencroft said: “As we continue to grow, it becomes more important than ever to attract and retain the best people, and we’re always looking at ways to incentivise and reward our people for their hard work. Arc in the Park will be the mother of all summer parties and I can’t wait to bring everybody together for a really special day.”