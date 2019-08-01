Are You Ready For National Waiters Day?

Celebrate the UK’s food and beverage service workers at National Waiters’ Day 2019, taking place at the London Hospitality Festival on Sunday 8th September.

National Waiters’ Day is a national campaign, highlighting the dedication, skill and hard work of those working in the Food and Beverage industry. The campaign was founded by Fred Sirieix, General Manager of Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton on Park Lane, and of course, host on the popular TV show, First Dates. National Waiters’ Day is now in its seventh year and is being organised once again by The Springboard Charity, who are collaborating for the first time on the event with the London Hospitality Festival.

The festival is free to attend for all hospitality staff as well as friends & family, and aims to become the hospitality industry’s biggest staff summer party, offering activities throughout the day such as football & softball tournaments, food stalls, live music and children’s entertainment. The National Waiters’ Day race will be one of the most exciting events of the day, involving hundreds of hospitality professionals from companies across the UK making the 100m dash across the field while attempting to hold a tray – all competing for the chance to win an exciting prize and to be crowned the winners of the National Waiters’ Day race 2019.

There will also be races held across the country – from Cornwall to the Highlands, with businesses encouraged to run their own National Waiters’ Day races and to show their support on social media. Make sure to connect with Springboard on the official Twitter – @WaitersDay_UK – and follow the hashtag #NWD2019 to keep up to date on the latest news.

Anne Pierce MBE, Springboard CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with the London Hospitality Festival to run this year’s prestigious London National Waiters’ Day race on September 8th. Holding the race in association with the festival will open the event to thousands of members from the world of hospitality who can join us to celebrate the skills and raise the profile of food and drinks service professionals from across the industry – from waiters to bartenders, baristas to mixologists, sommeliers to Maitre Ds. National Waiters’ Day races and other events celebrating the profession will be held at key locations all over the country, so you don’t have to be in London to join the fun! This will be the 7th National Waiters’ Day race and we urge all organisations in hospitality to sign up and take part to make this the biggest celebration yet.”

Fred Sirieix, Founder of National Waiters’ Day said: “Since launching National Waiters’ Day in 2012, we’ve been able to engage so many people from all areas of hospitality to join up and celebrate the fantastic work being achieved. I am so proud to be a part of such a diverse and important industry and I hope that National Waiters’ Day will continue to grow and allow more people to choose careers in hospitality.”

To sign up for a place in this year’s race, head to www.nationalwaitersday.com. For more information about the London Hospitality Festival and to get your free ticket, go to https://www.londonhospitalityfestival.co.uk/