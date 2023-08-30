Arkell’s Toast Long-Serving Licensees At The Duke Of Edinburgh, Winkfield

Share Tweet Share Email

Nicholas Tilt and Anne Andrews have been running The Duke of Edinburgh, Winkfield, an Arkell’s Brewery pub, since 13 August 1998 and to mark their 25-year milestone anniversary, Arkell’s Chairman and directors visited the pub and toasted Nick and Anne’s quarter-century at the helm.

Nick and Anne, who have proudly served behind the bar of The Duke of Edinburgh, for an impressive 25 years were presented with a certificate of achievement, flowers and a gift in recognition of their length of service.

James Arkell, Chairman of the Swindon based brewery, commented “We would like to acknowledge with appreciation, the quarter-century Nick and Anne completed on 13th August 2023. Their contribution during that time has without doubt helped to ensure the well-being and success of our company and the local community, and we thank them very much for their unwavering commitment to the pub.”

Over the past two and a half decades, despite challenges in the industry, Nick and Anne have created a cherished gathering place, renowned for its warm hospitality, outstanding service, and excellent selection of food and beverages. Their dedication to creating a welcoming and enjoyable environment has made the pub a treasured destination for locals and visitors alike.

Under their astute leadership, The Duke of Edinburgh has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide, and their real ales have been accredited Cask Marque 5-star status. Nick and Anne’s dedication to quality and their relentless pursuit of excellence have set a high standard in the industry, earning them the admiration and loyalty of patrons throughout the years.

Now with bar manager Luke, the kitchen chefs and their great team of staff, the Duke continues to thrive. Found in Woodside, just off the main road to Ascot from Windsor Great Park, the Duke offers a wide variety of food from the bar menu to an extensive A la Carte menu. There are always chef’s specials available daily, and traditional Sunday Lunch.

Nick Tilt expressed “Embracing this career has been a joy over the past 25 years at The Duke of Edinburgh. Every pint poured and every laughter shared makes this journey more special. Anne and I have loved serving this wonderful community, and we look forward to the many chapters yet to come.” They would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to their loyal customers, the Winkfield community, and Arkell’s Brewery for their continued support throughout their journey.