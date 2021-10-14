Asian Curry Awards Finalists Announced

Marking the end of National Curry Week (4th – 10th October), the longlist for this year’s Asian Curry Awards, being held at London’s Grosvenor House on 21st November, has been revealed. A record number of nominees will now be whittled down by online public vote, before visiting judges determine the eventual winners.

The event, organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 30,000 restaurant and takeaways, are the only accolades acknowledging the full panoply of Asian cuisines, is widely regarded as the sector’s most prestigious.

The Asian Curry Awards cover all Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

This year entries for the elite fining dining category are: Benares, Cinnamon Club, Veeraswamy, Quilon, Amaya, Jamavar, Umi, A. Wong and Nipa Thai – all in London – plus Opheem in Birmingham and Navdhanya in Cambridge.

Spice lovers can vote for their favourites via www.asiancurryawards.com.

“The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers,” said ACF chairman Yawar Khan,” adding, “These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience, innovation in the face of such adversity.”

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat UK, Headline sponsors of the awards said “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”