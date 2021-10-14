Seafish Launches Campaign On Climate Change Impacts For Seafood

Seafood businesses encouraged to find out how climate change will affect them ahead of UN Climate Change Conference next month

Seafish, the public body that supports the seafood industry in the UK, is urging seafood businesses across the country to get up to speed on the impacts of climate change.

In a campaign launched today, Seafish is highlighting the importance of both mitigation, reducing our contributions to climate change; and adaptation, preparing for and responding to the impacts of a changing climate. A suite of resources have been created to highlight the challenges and opportunities that these factors bring.

A short campaign hero film gives an overview of how climate change will impact the seafood industry: