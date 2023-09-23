Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 (Scotland) Winners

Share Tweet Share Email

Scotland’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways were feted at a glittering awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on Monday 18th September, hosted by BBC TV news anchor, Samantha Simmonds.

Mother India in Edinburgh was revealed as the overall winner, with other awards going to the capital’s Cilantro for Best Bangladeshi, Ignite the Best Indian, Dishoom the Best Casual Dining venue and Pomelo the Best Chinese.

From Glasgow, Charcoals and Desi Chaiwala were victorious, along with Sapporo Teppanyaki (Best Japanese) and Thairiffic (Best Thai).

There were also wins for Bo’ness Spice (Falkirk), Light of Bengal (Aberdeen), Tahla (Perth), Spice Tandoori (Elgin), Dhoom (Dunfermline), Saffron (Shetland). Also in Shetland, Gurkha Kitchen was highly commended.

Just Eat Takeaway/Delivery Awards went to Dil Se (Porthlehen), Memories of India (Gorebridge) and St John’s Curry Club (Edinburgh).

“We congratulate all the winning establishments at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), an event which showcases the top dining establishments from across the nation, which are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape,” said ACF chairman, Yawar Khan, who added, “At a time when the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”

The full list of winners can be viewed at www.asianrestaurantawards.org