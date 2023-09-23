Latest:
JD Wetherspoon Puts 11 More Pubs Up For Sale

Pub group JD Wetherspoon have put another 11 pubs up for sale following a number of recent closures in the last few years.

Last year Wetherspoons announced 32 of its pubs would go up for sale as the country and the on-trade sector grappled rising costs brought on by high inflation.

The pubs will remain open pending their sale.

A spokesman for the chain said: “Wetherspoon is continuing to invest in its business and has recently reopened The Square Peg in Birmingham and The Lord Palmerston in Southsea, after major refurbishment, costing approximately £1.5million.

The company is also currently redeveloping and extending pubs in Wakefield, central Cardiff and central Glasgow at a total cost of approximately £8million.

“The company is also proceeding with plans for a number of new pubs and hotels as well as major upgrades to existing pubs involving a total investment of around £100million.”

Full list of 11 more Wetherspoon pubs up for sale

  • The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
  • The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
  • Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
  • The Gate House, Doncaster
  • The Market Cross, Holywell
  • The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
  • The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
  • The Hain Line, St Ives
  • The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
  • The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
  • The White Hart, Todmorden

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: “The pubs are all in long established and proven trading locations making them ideal for both existing pub operators and new entrants.”

 