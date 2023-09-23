JD Wetherspoon Puts 11 More Pubs Up For Sale

Pub group JD Wetherspoon have put another 11 pubs up for sale following a number of recent closures in the last few years.
Last year Wetherspoons announced 32 of its pubs would go up for sale as the country and the on-trade sector grappled rising costs brought on by high inflation.
The pubs will remain open pending their sale.
A spokesman for the chain said: “Wetherspoon is continuing to invest in its business and has recently reopened The Square Peg in Birmingham and The Lord Palmerston in Southsea, after major refurbishment, costing approximately £1.5million.
The company is also currently redeveloping and extending pubs in Wakefield, central Cardiff and central Glasgow at a total cost of approximately £8million.
“The company is also proceeding with plans for a number of new pubs and hotels as well as major upgrades to existing pubs involving a total investment of around £100million.”
Full list of 11 more Wetherspoon pubs up for sale
- The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
- The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
- Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
- The Gate House, Doncaster
- The Market Cross, Holywell
- The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
- The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
- The Hain Line, St Ives
- The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
- The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
- The White Hart, Todmorden
Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: “The pubs are all in long established and proven trading locations making them ideal for both existing pub operators and new entrants.”