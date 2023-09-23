JD Wetherspoon Puts 11 More Pubs Up For Sale

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub group JD Wetherspoon have put another 11 pubs up for sale following a number of recent closures in the last few years.

Last year Wetherspoons announced 32 of its pubs would go up for sale as the country and the on-trade sector grappled rising costs brought on by high inflation.

The pubs will remain open pending their sale.

A spokesman for the chain said: “Wetherspoon is continuing to invest in its business and has recently reopened The Square Peg in Birmingham and The Lord Palmerston in Southsea, after major refurbishment, costing approximately £1.5million.

The company is also currently redeveloping and extending pubs in Wakefield, central Cardiff and central Glasgow at a total cost of approximately £8million.

“The company is also proceeding with plans for a number of new pubs and hotels as well as major upgrades to existing pubs involving a total investment of around £100million.”

Full list of 11 more Wetherspoon pubs up for sale

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Gate House, Doncaster

The Market Cross, Holywell

The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield

The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

The Hain Line, St Ives

The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The White Hart, Todmorden

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: “The pubs are all in long established and proven trading locations making them ideal for both existing pub operators and new entrants.”