Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 Winners

At a glittering gala dinner hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simonds, winners at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards received some of the hospitality sector’s most prestigious accolades – uniquely open to the entire range of Asian cuisines.

The awards were presented by Sir Graham Brady, MP, Chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Addressing an audience of more than 500 of the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners, chefs and local dignitaries – awards organiser, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), praised the industry’s response in adapt to “fresh culinary ideas” and their “willingness to embrace the more discerning needs of the public.”

Top national awards went to – Mahdu’s, Best Group; Shabhir Hussain, Akbar Group, Curry King; Mekong, Panda Mami, in Chester and York won the awards for Best Buffet, Babul’s in Barnard Castle won the award for Innovation.

The awards for Fine Dining went to the Michelin-starred Quilon in London and Raval in Gateshead, Newcastle.

The full list of regional winners can be viewed at www.AsianRestaurantAwards.org