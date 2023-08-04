Greene King Opens 36th Hive Pub After £700,000 Transformation

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has opened its 36th Hive Pub.

T he Coach & Horses in Wideopen, Tyne and Wear, which was previously known as The Traveller’s Rest, has reopened as a Hive Pub after a £700,000 investment.

The new pub has been given its name to commemorate the Great North Road which the pub sits upon, which was the main road and thoroughfare in Wideopen dating back to when Coaches and Horses were the primary mode of transport.

As part of its transformation to a Hive Pub, The Coach & horses has been overhauled both inside and out – expanding and upgrading its space and facilities for local pub goers.

Inside, the pub has been overhauled with new lighting, furniture, decorations, flooring and more to create the modern look and feel of a Hive Pub.

Outside, the garden at the pub has also been transformed with beautiful outdoor garden furniture and a covered terrace for all-year round use of the pub’s beer garden.

The pub will be operated by franchisees Lindsay and Chris, who are brother and sister as well as local to the area. Together, the pair have 47 years’ experience of managing and running pubs and other hospitality businesses.