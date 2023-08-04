TNT Sports Crowns Pub Cup Champions And Raises Thousands For Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

New men’s and women’s champions were crowned in the TNT Sports Pub Cup on Saturday after an action-packed day at St George’s Park. The Home of English football also played host to a high-scoring charity match between a Pub Trade team and a side representing TNT Sports, raising £2,750 for the Licensed Trade Charity.

In the Pub Cup, the Moline Cross from Stockton-on-Tees won the women’s tournament, while Tyneside pub, the Mauretania, were crowned winners of the men’s competition, collecting the trophy from former England international Phil Jagielka. Both winning pubs receive free TNT Sports for a year plus a £1,000 voucher. The runners up receive a £500 voucher each.

Hundreds of teams entered the TNT Sports Pub Cup, with 16 finalists playing on the day in the men’s and women’s competition after winning a place at regional heats in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle.

The Moline Cross captured the women’s trophy in a penalty shootout win against Suffolk’s The Three Tuns after the final finished scoreless. Kendra Bertram, Moline Cross pub manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted and so proud of our amazing girls. They are regulars here so this is fantastic for us – as is having free TNT Sports for the year.”

The Mauretania made it a North-East double, storming to a 2-0 victory in the men’s final against Preston’s The Wishing Well, who were also runners-up in last season’s tournament. Maureen Pearce, who has run the Trust Inns pub for 12 years, said: “We are so proud of the boys. They are like family to us and are in the pub supporting us all of the time. We have had the trophies on display on the bar and they’ve had a wonderful celebration.”

Alasdair Collis, director of commercial customers at TNT Sports said: “The TNT Sports Pub Cup is an exceptional way of celebrating the vital link between pubs and their communities. This year we were delighted to be able to use the world class facilities at St George’s Park for a charity game to raise funds and awareness for the Licensed Trade Charity at a time when many people need support more than ever before. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the charity game and the tournament itself, especially our champions for this year, The Mauretania and The Moline Cross.”

The charity match saw the TNT Sports team emerge victorious after a convincing 9-2 win over a Pub Trade Select team, which included representatives from Punch Pubs and Marston’s alongside licensees, trade media and suppliers. Former England international goalkeepers David James and Siobhan Chamberlain, along with defender Phil Jagielka, helped to coach the two sides in the charity match. With £250 being donated to the Licensed Trade Charity for every goal scored, the resulting goal-fest was great news for the charity.

David James, former England international goalkeeper, commented: “I’ve always loved grassroots football. The standard of play was exceptional, with some performances that could rival the very top level.”

Paula Smith, Head of Marketing, Licensed Trade Charity, added: “We’re delighted that TNT Sports chose to support the Licensed Trade Charity. Every goal scored in the charity match will raise vital funds to help us provide emotional support, specialist guidance or a financial grant to people in the drinks business confronted with challenging times, so we were cheering every goal that went in!”