Award Winning Restaurant The Hardwick Closes After 18 Years

Chef Stephen Terry, who represented Wales on the Great British Menu, beating Angela Hartnett in the Great British Menu in 2008, has announced the closure of The Hardwick, in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, after 18 years.

He posted a photo announcing the move reading : ‘The final “Family” last breakfast supper. Thank you to all our staff and customers from the last 18 years. It’s been emotional. Onwards and upwards.’

The Hardwick is regarded as one of the best restaurant Wales, winning a multiple awards including a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide, has also been named the best restaurant in Wales in consecutive years and has been featured in the coveted Estrella Damm 50 Best Gastropubs list in 2020.

Reviews on TripAdvisor, where it is described by customers as “an incredible culinary experience” with “absolutely stunning food and incredible service by the ever so friendly and polite staff.”

The restaurant recently fell victim to one of the former employees defrauding £150,234 during her time there and leaving the company in huge debt during the Covid pandemic.