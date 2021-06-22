BBC Calling Public Sector Chefs To Audition For New Cooking Series

Share Tweet Share Email

A brand new BBC Studios Cooking Contest is looking for chefs and cooks that want to work with some ‘respected names’ in the industry for a chance to win an amazing prize.

The show’s casting producer says: “We are looking for people who love cooking to take part in a new cooking series that gives you the opportunity to showcase your skills.

“Auditions will take place later in the year. We aren’t able to give specific dates, but they will be held in line with the relevant Government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

“Due to the number of applications likely to be received, we will unfortunately not be able to respond to everyone. Completion of the application form does not guarantee an audition.”

Anyone interested must aged at least 18 and able to live and work in the UK. All applicants called for filming and shortlisting will be required to go through a due diligence procedure that requires your permission for the production team to carry out relevant background and medical checks.

To find out more and access the application form visit: https://shortaudition.com/BBC-Studios-Cooking-Show