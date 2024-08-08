BBPA Issues Protest Advice to Pubs, Landlords, and Brewers

Share Tweet Share Email

As the current unrest in towns and cities shows no signs of abating trade bodies have issued advice to businesses which may have been impacted.

The British Beer and pub association (BBPA) Have shared general advice from the Met Police business crime prevention team.

Currently there is no separate national business crime advice so they have advised that for all intents and purposes the attached document is their current best advice and where necessary businesses should contact local police forces for support.

Where pubs have concerns for staff and customer safety, the ProtectUK website offers some broad advice on evacuation, invacuation, lockdown, protected spaces. Whilst this is focused on counter-terrorism mitigations, the advice will also be useful for publicans that want to be prepared. Updating risk assessments and ensuring all staff are aware of what to do in the event of an incident are the key steps to take.

The BBPA said that it remains in close contact with the Police authorities who have advised that they do not yet have guidance for businesses, and will share their advice and any updates as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, the Police have offered the following general advice to pub operators.

Despite the apparent formality of having a list of potential protests, they are in the main fairly spontaneous events, i.e. likely an individual posting and hoping to get support. For that reason operators should be minded they can occur anywhere. It can be difficult to predict where protests will arise.

Although the recent focus of protests has been on locations that they believe asylum seekers are residing it could spread into wider areas. This can result in general disorder including widespread criminal damage and looting.

High value and portable goods are obvious targets and that can include alcohol stocks that a pub may hold.

Primary focus is to keep staff and customers safe and if necessary evacuation or evacuation as appropriate.

Some sensible precautions can be taken by pubs:

keeping all glass containers cleared as soon as possible; Not using outside spaces if there is early indications of a protest;

Clearing away any street furniture that can used as missiles;

Removing or keeping high value stock secure and or out of sight.

Polycarb/plastic containers is always a good option as is decanting drinks – it helps to prevent the use of bottles and glass wear used as weapons.

Financial impacts – riot compensation

Details of the Government’s compensation scheme for riot damage is available here. In the event of a riot, victims of the resulting criminal damage to property, and insurers who pay out for riot damages, are entitled to claim for certain types of loss from the claims authority responsible for the geographical area where the riot took place.

The Home Office has published guidance, “Riot Compensation Claims – Guidance for claimants”, available here.

Claims must be received by the claims authority within 43 days after the riot. For disturbances lasting more than one day, the 43 days start from the day on which the riot ends – the riot reference date.