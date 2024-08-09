Share Tweet Share Email

We are absolutely thrilled to announce our partnership with Trade Drinks Expo (https://www.tradedrinksshow.co.uk/)

Trade Drinks Expo provides endless opportunities to improve your business – whether you’re the founder of a small independent microbrewery actively looking to grow your name in a busy market or manage the operations of an international franchise in search of the latest technological innovations designed to boost efficiency – Trade Drinks Expo offers something for everyone!

We’re proud to be a part of the leading platform devised to highlight the latest innovations, insights and products from the beverage industry. Bottle amazing knowledge to apply to your business, network with expertly crafted professionals and pour success!

🗓️ Date: 15th & 16th of October

📍 Location: ExCeL London

🔗 Register for FREE – https://shorturl.at/2wD6W

As a proud partner we’ll be sharing more information in the lead-up to the event, so keep your eyes peeled. Catch us at

