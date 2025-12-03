Be at One Bar Group Begins Festive Campaign with Free Cocktail in Exchange for Toys

Share Post Share Email

Bar brand Be At One has this week started its annual toy donation drive.

The group is asking its guests to donate a toy in exchange for a complimentary festive cocktail at all Be At One bars across the country, aiming to bring smiles to children across the country this Christmas.

All donated toys will be gifted to local children’s charities and hospitals, ensuring smiles and festive cheer reach those who need it most during what can be a difficult period.

From 1st to 7th December, simply bring a new unused toy to your nearest Be At One bar and receive a delicious ‘Merry Mimosa’ cocktail on the house as a thank you for your generosity.

With 39 locations nationwide, it’s never been easier to make a difference this festive season and turn a small act of kindness into big moments of joy for children this Christmas.



Emily Gwilliam, Marketing Manager at Be At One, said:

“Christmas is a time for giving, not just to our loved ones, but also to those who need it most.

“With the support of the nation, we’re excited to bring some festive magic to children who deserve joy and smiles during the holidays. Our goal is to collect as many toy donations as possible to make their Christmas brighter.

“As a small thank you for our guests’ kindness, we’re offering a complimentary cocktail. It’s our way of celebrating the generosity of our community. So, visit your nearest Be At One this week and enjoy a delicious drink on us, and help us make a difference for children who need it most.”

The ‘Merry Mimosa’ is a sparkling, festive twist on the classic mimosa, designed to be enjoyed during the holiday season. The delicious drink combines prosecco, peach and apricot, cranberry syrup and edible glitter for a festive treat like no other.

You can find out more about the festive campaign here.