Keystone Brewing Group Takes Legal Steps to Secure Future

Keystone Brewing Group has taken protective legal action by filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators, the company announced last week.

The brewing group submitted the filing on 28th November, stressing that the move represents a strategic protective measure rather than entry into administration. The company remains operational throughout the process.

According to the business, the NOI provides legal safeguards whilst management explores various options including restructuring, attracting fresh capital, or considering acquisition proposals.

Chief executive Steve Cox characterised the decision as carefully considered and strategically sound. He emphasised that the company’s core strengths remain intact, with dedicated staff, popular brands, and dependable operations all continuing.

The group operates multiple brewing facilities employing approximately 190 staff members. Management has indicated its determination to maintain production and distribution without interruption.

Operations across all sites continue normally, with brewing, logistics and supply chains functioning as usual. The company reports that orders are being processed and dispatched to licensed premises, wholesalers and retail customers with minimal delay.

Keystone’s portfolio encompasses several well-known names in the brewing and cider sectors, including Purity, Black Sheep, Hofmeister, Big Drop, North, Magic Rock, Fourpure, Brick, Brew By Numbers, Wolfpack, and Sassy Cidre.

The business has implemented comprehensive contingency arrangements to safeguard against potential disruption, including stock planning and enhanced customer support provisions.

Management emphasised its commitment to customers and partners during the festive trading period, highlighting the company’s focus on maintaining its reputation for quality products.

The notice of intention mechanism provides companies with a statutory moratorium period, during which creditor action is paused whilst directors assess the most appropriate path forward for the business and its stakeholders.