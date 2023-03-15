Be At One Launches ‘Best in Glass’ 2023 Cocktail Competition

Share Tweet Share Email

Be At One has announced the launch of the 2023 edition of its legendary ‘Best In Glass’ cocktail competition. Previously known as Be At One’s ‘Shake Off Showdown,’ the competition has evolved, setting the bar even higher with bigger awards, including cash prizes and a fast track to Diageo’s World Class GB semi-final competition!

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of Stonegate Group said:

“We are thrilled to launch the Best in Glass competition for 2023 and take it to the next level with even bigger prizes.

“With the official affiliation of Diageo’s World Class GB 2023 showdown, we are confident that this competition will be the best yet and showcase the talents of our industry leading bartenders.”

Pippa Guy and Jo Last, World Class GB Ambassadors said:

“We are delighted to be expanding the horizons of World Class GB this year in partnership with Stonegate and Be At One. Best in Glass is a great opportunity for Be At One bartenders to learn how to progress their creative cocktail making skills, gain some in depth spirits knowledge and hopefully have a little fun while winning epic prizes along the way.”

To enter this ultimate drink-making competition, open to all Be At One’s certified bartenders and managers, participants will need to choose a spirit selection, create, and submit a truly spectacular cocktail using one of four Diageo brands: Cîroc, Tanqueray, Casamigos and Johnnie Walker.

The cocktails will be submitted via video and written specifications. Jo Last and Pippa Guy of World Class GB will select the top cocktails by spirit category to determine the finalists. On Wednesday 21st March, all finalists go head-to-head in an epic competition where they will recreate their drinks for a judging panel and live audience.

The grand prize includes a cash prize of £1500, a golden ticket into the UK semi-finals of Diageo’s World Class competition and the winning drink will have the honour of being featured in all Be At One bars from May and on their Best In Glass April campaign.

The second cash prize is £1000, and the third-place winner receives £500 respectively. This also includes an all-expenses trip to World Class GB Finals in Edinburgh.



Important information:

• All entrants must be over the legal drinking age.

• Please exercise responsibility while drinking and avoid forwarding this message to individuals who are not of legal drinking age.