Be At One Leeds Bars Celebrate Raising Over £1,700 for Calm Through 12-Hour Charity ‘Rave-A-Thon’

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Popular cocktail hotspots, Be At One Leeds Boar Lane and Be At One Leeds Greek Street, have come together to celebrate raising £1,712 for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a suicide-prevention charity.

Guests danced their way through a 12-hour ‘rave-a-thon’ across the two Be At One Leeds venues on Easter Sunday to raise vital funds for the cause.

The event kicked off at Be At One Boar Lane from 2–6pm, before heading to Be At One Greek Street from 6pm–2am to keep the party going, bringing the total to 12 hours of non-stop dancing.

During the day’s party, a huge charity raffle was held, with prizes ranging from Leeds Pride tickets to shopping vouchers, gaming tokens and North Leeds food festival tickets.

Throughout the fundraiser, guests were making the most of Be At One’s popular 2-4-1 cocktail offer with the Leeds bars busier than ever, creating the ultimate party atmosphere for an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend.

Organiser of the event, Calin Dormand, assistant general manager at Be At One Leeds Greek Street, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised more than £1,700 for CALM, a charity close to us all that does so much in preventing suicide.

“We know Leeds loves to party and our guests are always happy to support any charitable initiatives we have, so combining the two seemed the natural thing to do to support a fantastic cause.”

CALM is a charity fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the UK. The total raised will help support 140 lifesaving phone calls through its suicide prevention helpline, alongside vital online resources that help people manage their mental health.

Be At One Leeds Regional Manager, Ada McCafferty, said: “A huge thanks to the hundreds of guests, local businesses, and DJs that played our Easter Sunday 12-hour rave, we simply could not have got near the £1,700 raised without the generosity of the Leeds community so thank you!”