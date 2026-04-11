The Queen’s Head, Weybridge Reopens Following Refurbishment

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The Queen’s Head in Weybridge has officially reopened its doors following a transformative refurbishment, as part of Heartwood Collection’s recently announced £1.5 million investment across five of its much-loved pubs.

Having closed on 16 March 2026, The Queen’s Head welcomed guests back on 1 April, unveiling refreshed interiors and a revitalised outdoor terrace designed to enhance the pub’s role as a cherished local destination, now led by a new management team including General Manager Manoj Parkale, who joins from the Group’s successful site, The King’s Arms in Prestbury, after four years with the company.

Guests can now enjoy a beautifully updated setting featuring refreshed décor, new soft furnishings, updated signage that offers an affectionate nod to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and a reimagined garden complete with new furniture and thoughtful planting. While the pub retains its distinctive character and heritage features, the enhancements reflect Heartwood Collection’s signature style, warm, welcoming, and full of personality.

The reopening also coincides with Heartwood’s new “Reasons to Visit” campaign, launched at the start of the year, which introduced an expanded programme of events and experiences throughout the week. From steak nights and quiz evenings to seasonal celebrations and games nights, The Queen’s Head is now set to offer even more reasons for the community to come together.

Manoj Parkale, General Manager of The Queen’s Head, said:

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to be part of The Queen’s Head reopening and to welcome guests back through the doors. The refurbishment has created a space that feels both fresh and familiar, whilst injecting our usual quirky style back into the pub. I’m thrilled to be taking on a new challenge here in Weybridge and can’t wait to get stuck into the local community. ”

The Queen’s Head now stands ready to continue its role as a vibrant hub for Weybridge, bringing people together over great food, drink and memorable experiences in a beautifully renewed setting.