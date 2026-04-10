Historic Lynton Pub Set to Reopen Following Careful Restoration

Image credit: Anthony Potts.

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One of Lynton’s most popular pubs has reopened with a new look following a recent restoration

The Crown, which was taken on by West Country publican Roger Payne in January 2025 and owned by St Austell Brewery, now features 10 beautifully restored bedrooms alongside five brand new superior and deluxe rooms as well as a sensitively refreshed bar, restaurant and terrace.

The restoration has been deliberately sympathetic, retaining much-loved historic features and ensuring the pub feels proudly part of the Lynton community. One of the most significant elements preserved is a collection of iconic Mick Cawston artworks, which have been carefully protected and displayed throughout the building as a lasting piece of local history.

The result of the careful restoration is a refreshed and welcoming pub that blends traditional warmth with a brighter and more contemporary feel.

Roger, a hospitality operator, based in Bath, who also runs the nearby Blue Ball Inn in Lynmouth and The Griffin Inn in Bath with St Austell Brewery, said: “The Crown is an important part of Lynton’s story and we have taken great care to restore it with the respect it deserves. We have focused on creating a warm and welcoming pub, somewhere people can come for a great meal, a cocktail or a knickerbocker glory on the terrace, or stay in one of our beautiful new rooms. Like with The Blue Ball in Countisbury, it is all about comfort and quality. Lynton is a stunning area loved by locals, walkers and visitors alike and we wanted The Crown to feel proudly part of that landscape.”

Clive Greene, Head of Tenanted Estate at St Austell Brewery, added: “Roger is a fantastic Business Partner with a proven track record. We are delighted to be investing alongside Roger and his team to give the historic Crown a bright future. We look forward to seeing this pub and the community it serves thrive in the coming months and years.”