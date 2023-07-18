Be At One takes on ‘Bar-A-Thon’ for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Share Tweet Share Email

A squad of team members from late-night bar brand Be At One took to the streets of London on Wednesday (12th July 2023) to come together as a team and raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). In typical Be At One style, the group took on the challenge as a bar-hopping ‘bar-a-thon’, paying visits to as many Be At One hotspots as possible on the successful 26 mile walk!

This incredible fundraising initiative is part of Stonegate Group’s charity partnership with MNDA and MNDA Scotland, for which they have recently reached a whopping fundraising milestone of £350,000. To help hike that number up to a new level, the band of operational and HQ superstars took London by storm, starting at Be At One Hammersmith and trekking a circular route around the capital city, reaching the finish line a whole 55,000 steps later at their starting point.

The team who took part in the ‘Bar-A-Thon’ wanted to raise money by doing something that is a real challenge, around their well-loved sites in London, and pulling on some of the team’s interests of walking and hiking; not only to raise funds for the incredible charity but to connect and have fun as a collaborative team. They have currently raised £1,800, with funds still coming in.

Sarah Miller, Stonegate Group Business Unit Director, said: “We were all so excited for the team to begin their walk and raise funds for such a brilliant cause. Everyone who took part knew how much of a big challenge this was and all of us at Stonegate supported and encouraged them all the way. MNDA carries out amazing work for those who are affected by the disease, and all of us at Be At One are privileged to stand alongside them in support of their incredible efforts.”