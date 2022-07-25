Bidcorp UK Acquires Nicol Hughes Foodservice

Share Tweet Share Email

Bidcorp UK has announced the acquisition of Nicol Hughes Foodservice. The Northwest-based wholesaler becomes the latest addition to Caterfood Buying Group’s successful network of independent businesses, trading alongside Elite Fine Foods, Caterfood, South Lincs Foodservice and Cimandis, reflecting their strategy of retaining each businesses’ independent ethos, character and approach.



Andrew Selley, CEO of Bidcorp UK commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the team and customers from Nicol Hughes Foodservice into our Bidcorp family. Since being transformed to its current format in the 1960’s, the company has developed an excellent reputation within foodservice and has a proud service record which fits with our own service excellence ambitions.

“Nicol Hughes Foodservice will become an integral part of Caterfood Buying Group, adding extra buying power, regional coverage, and expertise to share and learn from. I look forward to a successful integration and flourishing success within the group.”

The company, which will move away from Sterling Buying Group at the end of July, will keep its name, branding and independence.

Mark Moss, Managing Director of Nicol Hughes Foodservice commented:

“”We are extremely excited to become part of the Bidcorp family. The acquisition will only strengthen the business and we look forward to the fantastic opportunities that will arise as a result of this new venture in the future.”