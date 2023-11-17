Bidfood Appoints New Business Development Controller For Hotels And Restaurants

Share Tweet Share Email

Bidfood has recently revealed the appointment of Vicki Philpott as Business Development Controller for Hotels and Restaurants. Vicki will be responsible for leading the national sales teams in representing and further strengthening the businesses support within these important sectors

Vicki brings with her a wealth of experience, particularly from a supplier perspective. Having begun her career with Diageo almost 25 years ago, since then, Vicki has also undertaken roles within notable companies such as Molson-Coors, Twinings, Mars and most recently, Hain Celestial.

As well as bringing with her an excellent understanding of the industry, Vicki is a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion, championing industry networking programmes such as Women in Wholesale which recently rebranded as Diversity in Wholesale.

Talking about her new role, Vicki commented:

“The last few years have been challenging for hotels and restaurants, however I’m optimistic that as we approach 2024 the sector will continue to flourish and bring with it a number of opportunities.

“My passion for the foodservice industry has always been at the forefront of the work I do and I’m extremely excited to have joined Bidfood. This role will allow me to put my existing relationships and knowledge to good use, whilst working with the team to continue the outstanding work they do to deliver service excellence and help our customers grow.”