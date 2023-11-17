North East Hotel Association Excellence Awards Celebrate Outstanding Achievements In Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

The North East Hotel Association (NEHA) recently hosted its prestigious Excellence Awards, showcasing the region’s hospitality sector.

Comprising 50 of the area’s leading hotels, NEHA stands as a beacon of support and camaraderie for hoteliers, advocating for positive changes within the industry.

The masquerade-themed gala dinner, held last month, attracted over 400 attendees, marking yet another successful event for NEHA. The evening not only celebrated the excellence of the association’s teams through 10 award categories but also featured a special recognition award, honoring outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry.

Guests were treated to a delectable three-course menu, supported by Bidfood, complemented by a selection of fine wines provided by Lanchester Wines. The evening’s entertainment, curated by Legacy Events, included a captivating live performance by the band Storm, with Charlie Richmond skillfully hosting the proceedings.

Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Anna Wadcock, General Manager of Maldron Hotel Newcastle, and Sarah Harrison, General Manager of Delta by Marriott Newcastle Gateshead, NEHA continues to champion skills training and talent acquisition within the industry.

Anna Wadcock, Chair at NEHA, stated, “We were thrilled with the event’s turnout and the evening itself; it was a remarkable celebration of the extraordinary hospitality talent from within the region.

Events like these wouldn’t be possible without the support of our exceptional sponsors, many of whom have been with us throughout the history of the awards, and we are sincerely grateful for their contributions.”