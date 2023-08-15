BII Announce Partnership with Zero Carbon Forum

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has partnered with Zero Carbon Forum to support pubs on their sustainability journey as part of the BII’s recently launched Sustainability Champion Award.

The Award recognises and celebrates the pub sector’s outstanding commitment to sustainability and the environment, supported by Sky Business. The forum, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping Hospitality and Brewing reach net zero at pace, will be providing BII members with access to the Carbon Calculator and toolkit.

The Carbon Calculator and toolkit was developed with funding from the forum, Sky, UKH, BBPA and Brewer’s Company. It enables hospitality operators and brewers to calculate their carbon footprint and identify achievable key actions to reduce emissions whilst improving efficiency and sustainability.

Mark Chapman, CEO and Founder of the Zero Carbon Forum said: “It’s fantastic to see the BII launch this important award, recognising the work pubs are already doing to implement sustainable practices across their businesses.

“The extreme temperatures we’re experiencing highlights that the effects of climate change are happening now. Rapid reductions in carbon emissions are critical to maintaining a habitable planet and as food and drink creates over a third of emissions, our customers and employees expect us to take action. We are delighted to be supporting the BII to help their members measure their climate impact and take immediate action to build more resilient and efficient businesses through accessing the carbon calculator and toolkit.

“We also welcome any BII members who want to join the forum to go further through setting net zero targets and accessing all the support they need to get there with individual and collaborative initiatives. We are committed to supporting the industry and every business in it to take action to improve efficiency and resilience on the journey to net zero and a more sustainable future for all.”

Steve Alton, BII CEO, commented: “We are delighted to have the support from Mark and the whole team at Zero Carbon Forum, providing our members with access to invaluable resources to enable them to deliver sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint.

“Our members recognise the huge importance of building a sustainable future, with many already having made positive changes in their businesses, this additional support will help them to further evolve their approach.”

The Sustainability Champion Award will be presented to deserving pubs and their teams, that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in implementing sustainable practices. This includes initiatives related to energy conservation, waste reduction, responsible sourcing and community engagement.