Bohem Brewery Opens Second London Bar

London’s Bohem Brewery has opened its second venue after taking on the lease of the Nicholas Nickleby pub in Finsbury Park.

The pub has reopened after an extensive refurbishment, serving a range of beers brewed in authentic Czech style at the Bohem Brewery in Tottenham.

The Nicholas Nickleby joins the original Bohem Brewery Tap Room in Bowes Park as a brewery-owned and managed venue, with trained bar staff pouring and serving beer in the authentic Czech style.

Bohem director and co-founder Petr Scokek said: “Our original Tap Room is a very popular local venue, but it’s small. The plan was always to expand, but it’s taken far longer than we hoped due to the impact of the lockdown and the ongoing challenges facing the hospitality sector.

“It was also important that we found the right venue, and we’re delighted to be up and running at the Nicholas Nickleby. We haven’t set out to recreate a Czech style beer hall. We’re a London brewer and we’re running a proper London pub, but with a Czech twist in terms of our Czech beer dispense system, which is unique to London.

“We think locals will welcome the reopening of the Nicholas Nickleby, while we’re also giving the London craft beer community increased opportunity to enjoy our beers, authentically brewed, stored and served in the Czech style.”