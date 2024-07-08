Drinks Sales Up 6% After England Move Through the Euros

Share Tweet Share Email

Interest in the Euro 2024 football tournament and decent weather has delivered a second consecutive week of inflation-beating growth in On Premise drinks sales.

CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues in the seven days to last Saturday (29 June) were 6% ahead of the same period in 2023. It comes after 9% growth in the previous seven days and continues a revival in trading after a weak May and early June.

Sales peaked with England’s final group stage game at the Euros on Tuesday (25 June), with a stellar 71% upswing from the same day in 2023. There was growth of between 7% and 8% on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday (23, 24 and 26 June), as overdue sunshine in many parts of the country brought people out to drink in pub gardens and terraces. However, trading was negative on Thursday, Friday and Saturday—a reminder that many consumers are still watching their spending and saving their visits for warmer weather and big occasions like the Euros.

As is usually the case during big football tournaments, LAD categories fared best over the course of the week, with beer (up 11%) and cider (up 18%) in double-digit growth. Soft drinks were up 1%, but spirits and wine were both in the red at -6% and -1% respectively.

“England’s progress to the knock-out stages of the Euros has been a huge relief to pubs and bars screening games and LAD suppliers, especially after Scotland’s exit,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “Alongside decent weather it means sales are making up some of the ground that was lost during a weak Spring. With cautious signs that some consumers are starting to loosen their spending as their bills ease, we can be optimistic that growth in the second half of 2024 will be stronger than the first.”