Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel Celebrates  150th Anniversary

Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel, an iconic British seaside retreat, marks its 150th anniversary on Friday 13th December 2024, with a remarkable onsite event celebrating its rich heritage and legacy since opening in 1874.

Guests were transported through 150 years of history with displays of period archives and historic property imagery showcased in the hotel lobby, creating a nostalgic journey into the past. Festivities included carol singers, adding a touch of seasonal charm, and a Festive Victorian-inspired Afternoon Tea, delighting attendees with a taste of the hotel’s storied past.

The celebration was enriched by former residents and friends of the property, who shared personal anecdotes and stories, bringing the hotel’s remarkable history to life.

As one of the first major hotels in Dorset, Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel has long been a symbol of seaside elegance. Perched atop Bournemouth’s cliffs with panoramic views of award-winning beaches, it has welcomed travellers from around the globe for generations.

The hotel has played host to key historic moments throughout its time, including the 1940 telegram sent from the Highcliff inviting Winston Churchill to become Prime Minister.

The anniversary event brought together members of the local community, loyal guests, and new visitors. Guests and members of the public can continue to view archives and imagery from over the 150 years displayed in the hotel lobby until the end of December.

Reflecting on the occasion, Michael Regenhardt, General Manager at Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel, said: “This milestone has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich history of Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel and its enduring connection to our guests and community. Hearing stories of the hotel’s past reminds us of the countless memories made here over the years.

We hope all who joined us left with a deeper appreciation of the history that defines this iconic seaside retreat, and we look forward to welcoming many more guests in the years to come.”