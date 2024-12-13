TRGC and BrewDog Open Their Largest UK Airport Site in Edinburgh

Share Post Share Email

Having opened the world’s first BrewDog airport bar at Edinburgh Airport in 2018, TRGC and BrewDog have relocated into a larger location which now offers a full bar and restaurant, in response to significant customer demand.

Triple the size of the previous site, the 4,200 sq ft concession welcomed its first customers on 12th December. Located by gate 11 in the airport, passengers can now enjoy the full, all-day BrewDog menu, 16 taps of beer, including BrewDog headliners and local guest beers, as well as BrewDog Distilling’s’ Wonderland cocktails. The bar will also feature a photo booth for capturing last minute holidays snaps and Zoom-booths – perfect for taking quiet calls before jetting off.

Kirsten Pottinger, Commercial Director at TRGC, said: “After the success of BrewDog’s first airport site in 2018, we are delighted to welcome passengers to this new and expanded BrewDog restaurant and bar, in response to popular demand. With an exciting pipeline of future projects, we look forward to continuing to enhance the variety of concepts available to the travelling public.”

Laura Godsman, Franchise Director, at BrewDog, said:“This is an incredibly exciting opening for us, in a brilliant location within the airport. Offering a full day menu from breakfast to our loved burgers and wings, makes us the perfect place to fuel up or relax before jetting off.”

Gail Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer (XAero) at Edinburgh Airport, said:“We’re thrilled to see this fantastic new BrewDog bar opening to passengers in time for the festive season – we’re sure they’ll enjoy popping in as they head off on their Christmas travels.

“It’s important to us that we listen to the things our passengers are telling us and we’re confident this new addition will go down well with those travelling through, whether they are raising a glass to toast their trip or grabbing a bite to eat before their flight.”