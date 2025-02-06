Boxpark Shoreditch Secures Extended Lease Until September 2025

Share Post Share Email

Boxpark’s Shoreditch venue has received a lease extension, allowing it to continue operating until the end of September 2025. The extension was granted following strong backing from landlords Ballymore and Hammerson, ensuring the popular East London destination remains a key fixture for the local community.

Since opening in 2011, Boxpark Shoreditch has become a vibrant cultural and social hub, supporting independent businesses and attracting over 1.25 million visitors annually. Over the years, it has hosted more than 250 independent brands, significantly contributing to the local economy, with an estimated £100 million in economic impact and the creation of approximately 270 jobs per year.

Ben McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer of Boxpark, expressed: enthusiasm about the lease extension, highlighting the positive impact on the venue’s 47 independent businesses and their employees.

“The extension provides much-needed certainty for our tenants and their teams, allowing them to continue growing within this unique community,” McLaughlin stated.

He also reaffirmed Boxpark’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences while supporting its traders. To mark this milestone, the venue will host a variety of events and initiatives, celebrating the ongoing success of the Shoreditch site.

McLaughlin acknowledged the invaluable support from the local community, describing it as “truly inspiring.” He added, “As we look to the future, we are excited to build on our success and continue making Boxpark Shoreditch a thriving destination for visitors and businesses alike.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said:

“We are absolutely delighted that BOXPARK Shoreditch has been granted a lease extension until September 2025. This is a significant victory for independent businesses and the local community, reinforcing Shoreditch’s status as a dynamic cultural and economic hub.”

“BOXPARK has long been a cornerstone of the area’s vibrancy, supporting hundreds of jobs and generating invaluable economic activity. The overwhelming support from landlords Ballymore and Hammerson, local authorities, and the Greater London Authority is a testament to the venue’s integral role in the community.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who backed the Save Shoreditch Boxpark Campaign. Your unwavering support ensures that this iconic venue can continue to provide a platform for small businesses and a lively gathering space for all.”

“As we look to the future, we are excited to see BOXPARK Shoreditch continue to thrive, and we eagerly anticipate the opening of BOXHALL in Liverpool Street, further strengthening London’s vibrant night-time economy.”

“Thank you to the community, stakeholders, and loyal customers—this achievement would not have been possible without you.”