Greene King Pub Partners Licensee Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has celebrated the 30th anniversary of one of its Partners.

Gerry McGrath has run The Poachers in Bedwell Crescent, Stevenage, since 1993 and is thought to be the longest serving pub landlord in the town.

Originally from Sligo in Ireland, he left home in 1989 at the age of 22 for a holiday in England and never returned, eventually taking on The Poachers just a few years later.

During his 30 years of tenure, Gerry has turned The Poachers into a popular community pub loved and renowned by locals in the area.

The pub is famous for its darts and pool teams, sports coverage, live music and charity fundraisers – all in aid of local charities.

Gerry’s close friendships with numerous regulars at the pub also make it stand out. He even met his partner, Lucy, at The Poachers.

In recognition of Gerry’s 30 years at The Poachers – as well as his commitment to the local community – Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson presented him with a specially made plaque to display at The Poachers.

Gerry McGrath, licensee for The Poachers, said:

“I am very honoured to have received this plaque in recognition of my 30 years at The Poachers.

“The community has always been at the heart of what I do. I’d like to especially thank the local community who welcomed me with open arms all those years ago, as well as my customers, staff and Greene King for their support over the years.

“Here’s to many more happy years!”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“I am delighted to recognise Gerry’s incredible 30 years operating The Poachers. What he has done at The Poachers is the epitome of what a local, community pub is all about. I am proud to call him our Partner and look forward to many more years of success together!”