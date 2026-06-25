BrewDog Pledges £1m Celebration Fund if England, Scotland or USA Reach World Cup Final

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BrewDog has announced plans to fund up to £1 million worth of free beer for supporters if either England, Scotland or the United States secures a place in the FIFA World Cup final.

Under the initiative, which would be activated the day after the tournament final, eligible fans wearing the shirt of one of the qualifying nations would be able to claim up to two complimentary pints at participating BrewDog bars and brewpubs. The offer would operate on a first-come, first-served basis and remain available until the allocated fund is exhausted.

The campaign is designed to extend the celebrations beyond match day, giving supporters an opportunity to gather with fellow fans regardless of the final result.

Commenting on the initiative, Irwin Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BrewDog parent company Tilray Brands, said that sport has a unique ability to bring people together and create shared moments of celebration.

He added that pubs and bars continue to play an important role as social hubs where fans can watch major sporting events, enjoy conversations and celebrate together, and said the company was ready to mark the occasion with supporters should any of the three nations reach football’s biggest international final.

The announcement follows what BrewDog describes as strong trading performance across its UK bar estate during major international football fixtures, with the operator reporting increased customer footfall and sales growth linked to tournament viewing.

Alongside the promotion, BrewDog said participating venues will continue to host screenings and watch parties throughout the summer calendar, covering a range of sporting events including football, tennis, golf and motorsport.

The initiative highlights the ongoing value of major sporting tournaments to the licensed hospitality sector, with operators continuing to use live sport as a key driver of customer engagement, footfall and sales across pubs, bars and brewpubs.