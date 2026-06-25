CAMRA on the Hunt for Heritage Pub Heroes

Credit: CAMRA

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CAMRA has launched a new award to recognise the achievements of a group who have revitalised a historic heritage pub.

From grand Victorian gin palaces to rural time warps, the Heritage Pub Revival Award is open to all pubs on the National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors – a list compiled by CAMRA’s Pub Heritage Group, which identifies pubs with intact traditional interiors, or which have features and rooms of national historic importance.

Previously known as the Heritage Award, part of CAMRA’s annual Pub Saving Award, it is now a standalone competition, aiming to promote and preserve historic pub buildings, while recognising and rewarding those who run them.

The award will go to a pub or pub operator showcasing activity which has reinvigorated it, while benefiting the business and having a positive impact on its local community.

Nominations are now open here.

The winner will be announced during Heritage Open Days, a week of free events across the country, celebrating heritage and history between 11-20 September. Similar events will also be taking place across Scotland and Wales.

Previous winners of the former Heritage Award include the Drewe Arms in Drewsteignton, Devon, a 17th century inn which has remained unchanged for 100 years, and the Vine in Pittshill, Stoke-on-Trent, a Grade II listed back-street Victorian local.

Heritage Pub Revival Award coordinator Paul Ainsworth said:

“CAMRA’s Pub Heritage Group is passionate about protecting and promoting pub interiors of historical importance, but the new Heritage Pub Revival Award is not limited to conservation of pub interiors. Pubs can also win the award through the efforts of its management running the pub enthusiastically, caring for its heritage and making a positive contribution to the local community.

“I look forward to seeing nominations from across our national inventory, from Art Deco marvels and Edwardian cathedrals to humble Victorian backstreet locals and surviving inter-war pubs. The people who have strived to restore, rejuvenate and revitalise these special, historic pubs deserve recognition.”