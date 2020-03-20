Brewhouse & Kitchen Makes “Incredibly Difficult Decision” To Temporarily Close

As the hospitality and on trade comes under increasing pressure to lockdown amid the Corvid-19 crisis, the co-founders of Brewhouse & Kitchen have announced today (March 20) that they are to temporarily close.

Government advice has been not to visit pubs and restaurants but is not declared that sites should go into a lockdown however this is having a severe impact on consumer confidence with people deserting the sector while the crisis continues.

In a statement Brewhouse & Kitchen have said that “the development of the situation surrounding the outbreak of Covid-19 and the recent government advice to avoid pubs & bars has made it too difficult to continue right now.”

“We are currently doing everything we can to protect our amazing team during what may be a prolonged period of closure. We are looking at ways we can innovate and pivot our offer so we can trade in some capacity, and serve our loyal guests, so keep an eye out for some options for takeaway beer and pub food classics.”

“The most important thing right now is for everyone to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to follow the latest government advice.”

“We look forward to welcoming you back for the mother of all parties once this difficult period is over.”