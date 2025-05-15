Expansion In Store For Booker’s Drinks Division

Share Post Share Email

Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants, is on course for expansion as it approaches its 12-month milestone as part of the Booker Group, following its acquisition in June 2024.

The on-trade drinks specialist is set to open a fifth distribution centre in Birmingham this summer as part of Booker Group’s strategy to bolster its on-trade beverage portfolio and grow its presence within wholesale and hospitality across UK regions. The Birmingham site follows the opening of a Greater Manchester depot in Eccles earlier this year, expanding Venus’ commercial footprint in the North West region.

Additionally, Venus is boosting its senior management team with the appointment of Peter Bridge as head of buying to develop its portfolio and expand its network of winemakers, spirits producers and international brewers. The company is also growing its wider team as it recruits for new additions to the field sales department and support in regional depots.

Andrew Yaxley, CEO at Booker Group, says:

“Since we acquired Venus in June 2024, we’ve set out ambitious growth targets and this first phase is already reaping rewards and showing signs of success within the drinks space. The new Greater Manchester and Birmingham depots will enhance our reputation within these regional hubs and allow us to bring a whole host of premium drinks options to our hospitality customers, while investing in our long term strategies.

“With Venus, we’re now able to offer an unmatched food and alcohol proposition and a

one stop shop solution for customers, underpinned by our delivered and in-depot services, price lockdowns and strong customer relationships.”

Neil Jewsbury, MD at Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants, says:

“This is an exciting time for us as we’re scaling up and on course for expansion. The two new depots will allow us to expand our footprint nationally and bring our range of premium wines, spirits and beers to the lively hospitality scene in these regions and beyond. We’ve always got an eye on trends, and we know premiumisation is key within drinks.

“Thanks to our agility as an on-trade drinks supplier, we’ve gained good momentum and are cementing our position in the marketplace as a leading supplier of expertly selected, premium beverages. We serve bars, pubs and restaurants across the country, and we’ve set ambitious growth targets as we expand our team, broaden our portfolio and tap into the growth potential within the hospitality sector.”

Founded in 1975, Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants is a trusted name in the on-trade sector offering an extensive range of over 3,000 premium spirits, wines, beers and soft drinks. With around 150 employees, the business is renowned for its expertise, exceptional product range and commitment to quality and service. It has depots in Tottenham, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and now Birmingham and manages its own fleets.

For more information on Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants plc, visit the website at

https://www.venusplc.com/

To find out more about Booker Catering, visit https://www.booker.co.uk/