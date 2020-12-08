Brixton Pizzeria To Donate Over 1,000 Pizzas To Key Workers This Christmas

Philanthropic pizzeria, Share A Slice, are commencing their 12 Days of Christmas charity giveaway. Running from the 7th to 19th December 2020, pledging to give back to their local community by feeding front line staff and key workers at 12 different organisations, showing that Christmas truly is a time for giving.

The pizzeria is tackling the ever-growing problem of hunger and the lack of hot food available for those living on the streets in London, continuing the momentum of their charitable ethos and will be donating a total of over 1,000 pizzas to a roster of organisations-in-need. Organisations receiving the mouth-watering pizzas will include Guys & St Thomas’ Hospital, Brixton Soup Kitchen, King’s College Hospital, Brixton Station’s TFL Staff, Brixton’s supermarket workers and Windmill Care Home.

The Share A Slice founders, Raj and Sandeep, travelled to Naples to train under the watchful eye of Master Pizzaiolo, Enzo Coccia at Pizzeria La Notizia. Here they learned how to make high-quality, traditional, Neapolitan pizzas.