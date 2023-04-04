Businesses Urged to Sign Up to New Hospitality Wellbeing and Development Promise

Share Tweet Share Email

More than 30 leading businesses1, including Big Table Group, Greene King, Parkdean Resorts and Revolution Bars, have helped launch the new campaign by signing up and promising to provide a workplace that helps employees thrive through development and reward.

The new Hospitality Wellbeing and Development Promise, set up by the sector2, spearheaded by the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Board and supported by Government, is designed to ensure all team-members are given the opportunity to thrive, within a supportive and positive workplace.

All hospitality businesses are eligible to sign up by visiting www.wellbeingpromise.co.uk and demonstrate their commitment to the training, development and wellbeing of their staff by joining the 32 businesses already on board. As well as a commitment by businesses, a wide range of guidance to help businesses deliver a better workplace environment is being made available.

The Promise is also supported by trade associations across the sector, including UKHospitality, British Beer and Pub Association and British Institute of Innkeeping.

Steve Richards, chair of the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Board, CEO of Parkdean Resorts and a signatory to the Promise, said: “Hospitality is a people business at its heart and taking care of our staff must be everyone’s top priority.

“Growing our own talent is so important and ensuring we offer the right support for our staff is critical. Long gone are the days of just sticking someone on a training course to tick the development box.

“As employers, we have a duty of care to look out for our teams’mental health and wellbeing and it’s our responsibility to take this seriously, in addition to the formal training we all offer.

“I would urge every hospitality business to sign up to the Promise and together we can show that hospitality is one of the most supportive, inclusive and rewarding places to work.”