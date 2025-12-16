Butcombe Group Celebrates Record-Breaking Community Week, Raising over £40,000 for Local Causes and Industry Charities

Share Post Share Email

Butcombe Group has announced its most successful Community Week to date, hitting an incredible total of £40,540, a £20,000 increase from the previous year, while also delivering hundreds of volunteering hours to local charities, foodbanks, hospices, tree planting, gardening, litter picking on beaches and community centres across the South, Southwest and Channel Islands.

Running from 17th-23rd November, Butcombe Group pubs and central office teams across the business delivered an inspiring programme of fundraising activity, hands-on support and volunteering for local charities, showcasing the vital role pubs continue to play in their communities.

Throughout the week, teams organised a range of creative and engaging charity initiatives including staff and locals at Thomas De La Rue, Guernsey raising just over £1,000 for Guernsey Mind by collectively running a full marathon to a sponsored barge pull at the Dundas Arms in Berkshire, with team members swapping places with Drummer, the heavy horse who normally tows the barge the three mile route, raising vital funds for Newbury Cancer Care.

As well as supporting fantastic local causes, several teams across Butcombe Group raised critical funds for industry charities including Only A Pavement Away and Burnt Chef Project, with the “Butcombe Chuggers”, walking between Butcombe’s four London pubs The Punch Bowl, The Cross Keys, The Brown Cow, and The Fulham Arms, carrying a cask and raising £1,000 for The Burnt Chef Project.

Jonathan Lawson, CEO at Butcombe Group said,

“Community Week is one of the most important moments in our calendar, the passion, creativity and generosity from our teams this year has been phenomenal. Raising over £40,000 and delivering such meaningful community support is something everyone across the business should be incredibly proud of. Thank you to everyone who gave up their time or donated to support so many important causes.

It is initiatives like this that demonstrate just how important pubs continue to be their local communities, and at Butcombe Group this will continue to be a priority for everyone in our business.”