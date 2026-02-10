Butcombe Group Unveils Second Consecutive Year Of Sector-Leading Growth

Credit: Butcombe Group

In its first full year of trading under the Butcombe Group name, having evolved from Liberation Group at the end of 2024, the business has reported LFL growth of 8.0% across its managed pub division including drink at 10.1%, food at 6.5% and accommodation 5.3% LFL. UK Butcombe Pubs & Inns delivering 9.7% LFL growth, and Channels Islands Liberation Pubs & Bars performing at 3.5% LFL in a mature market.

With a sustained focus on investment in the estate, particularly in its room offering, the accommodation business is outperforming the broader market, delivering year-on-year occupancy growth of 180 bps and an occupancy rate of 76.8%.

Strong demand across the portfolio for its premium room offering, Butcombe Boutique Inns has encouraged the business to add another site to the portfolio, converting the Welldiggers Arms, Petworth to a Butcombe Boutique Inns venue, bringing the total up to 12. Further investment is now planned for the new financial year to further expand the number of Boutique Inns.

London pubs in Butcombe’s managed estate have shown significant growth delivering LFLs of 11.6%, with strong returns at The Punch Bowl, The Brown Cow and The Fulham Arms encouraging future investment in the city.

The Group has maintained its strategic focus on key day parts, dates and events, with morning sales up 25.9% and weddings delivering 55% growth versus last year. The focus on key occasions has also delivered a record festive trading period for the managed pub estate, achieving LFL Sales at 14.4% over the Christmas and New Year fortnight delivering the group’s record highest week ever and highest ever Day on Christmas Day. Meanwhile the business’ UK tenanted business achieved sales growth of 25.2% for the Christmas and New Year fortnight.

The Butcombe Brewing Co and Drinks business has continued to grow with an especially strong performance in the UK Free Trade growing 5.3%, supported by an exceptional festive period with total LFL sales in the UK Free Trade up 21.0% for Christmas and New Year fortnight.

Jonathan Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of Butcombe Group, said: “I am delighted to report such strong results and once again I must start with a massive thank you to our amazing teams in the UK and Channel Islands who are at the heart of everything we do and are passionate about delivering the highest standards of service to our customers. To culminate with a record-breaking Christmas with sector leading LFL’s against tough comparatives last year is incredibly satisfying and demonstrates the strength of our business and the growing loyalty of our customers.

“We are proud to see our Managed Pubs and Inns evolve to meet changing customer needs, while staying true to the character that define British pubs, which has helped us capture new occasions such as mornings and weddings. At the same time, our Brewing and Drinks business continues to perform strongly, supported by our core brands and a disciplined approach to innovation. As we look ahead, we remain confident that we are well positioned to sustain growth thanks to our brilliant pubs in ideal locations and unmatched guest experience.”