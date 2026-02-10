Hospitality Rides 2026 Enters Three-Month Countdown To 400km Cuba Cycle Challenge

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Rides launches raft of corporate sponsorship opportunities as challenge organisers sets ambition to raise over £500k for leading hospitality charities LTC and Only A Pavement Away in 2026.

Led by ride founder and KAM Managing Director Katy Moses, 30 hospitality industry leaders will take on the annual industry cycle challenge from 18 – 26 April 2026 in an epic 400km cycle across Cuba to raise vital funds for people entering, working and leaving the hospitality sector who are in need. Riders will embark on a stunning and challenging route from the historic Bay of Pigs to the beautiful beaches of Santa Maria.

The annual fundraiser, now in its fifth year and highly commended at the RMI Awards 2025 for Best Community/Charity Initiative, is supported by sponsors Avani Solutions, Carlsberg Britvic, KAM, Molson Coors, Punch and Sky. With only three sponsorship opportunities left, please contact Katy Moses at katy@kaminsight.com for more details on how to get involved.

Both individual riders fundraising efforts and wider industry events are already well underway, including KAM’s annual Hospitality Rides Charity Pub Quiz, which raised over £4,000. The funds raised enable both charities to carry out their vital work, providing assistance and opportunities to individuals in need of support within the hospitality community.

Hospitality Rides founder Katy Moses, of KAM, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped shape this epic charity ride into what it is today. It has been fantastic to see the transformative impact that fundraising is having on the individuals LTC and Only A Pavement Away support.

“As we look ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a challenging year for the hospitality sector. If your company is in a position to make a meaningful difference, we are still seeking corporate sponsors for Hospitality Rides 2026. Your support will champion our riders as they take on the 400km challenge across Cuba, while strengthening the essential work of two incredible industry charities.”

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at LTC, said: “Hospitality Rides enables LTC to reach even more people through the fantastic awareness and funds we get from the campaign. Myself and the other riders are currently training hard to prepare ourselves for Cuba – especially for the hills and the heat! Your support motivates us and makes a real difference to people in need of wellbeing and financial support across hospitality.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away, said: “Hospitality Rides continues to be a lifeline for the work we do at Only A Pavement Away. The funds raised through this annual challenge allow us to support people who need a fair chance to rebuild their lives within our industry. This year’s 400km ride across Cuba is no mean feat, and the commitment shown by every rider is truly inspiring. We are immensely grateful to the existing partners and we welcome new sponsors to join us in making an even greater impact in 2026.”