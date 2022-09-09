Mark Sargeant Opens First Independent Restaurant

Share Tweet Share Email

Former Chef of the Year Mark Sargeant has returned to his roots with the opening of his first independent restaurant in his hometown.

The Brasserie MS, an Art Deco-inspired eaterie with a focus on fine dining, has opened in Folkestone after months of preparation.

Mark, 49, a former protégé of Gordon Ramsay and the winner of a Michelin star, is backing himself at a time when restaurants are suffering with the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “The industry is facing a number of challenges, but that hasn’t deterred me. I wanted to bring something special to the town I am proud to call my home and I am delighted that I have been able to achieve that.”

Folkestone is a Kent seaside town on the up after investment in recent years and The Brasserie MS is an exciting addition to the buzzing food hub around the harbour area.

Dad Mark has rediscovered his love of classic French cuisine and his new restaurant is making the most of the plentiful supply of fish available on his doorstep. He is also using all local suppliers for the seasonal produce that is featuring on his refined menu.

“Kent has some wonderful producers of fresh food and it is important to me that it features in The Brasserie. Not only does it keep our food miles down, but it also supports the local economy.”

The Brasserie MS is open for lunch and dinner and guests can also reserve a seat at the chef’s table and enjoy a unique menu featuring eight to 10 courses, all while having a glimpse into the workings of the busy kitchen.

“Ever since I worked at Claridge’s I have loved opening up my kitchen for guests. It offers a really different dining experience and is perfect for a special night out.”