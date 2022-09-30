Buzzworks to Close All Venues for Annual Wellbeing Day

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent restaurant and bar operator, Buzzworks Holdings, will close its entire business on Monday 3 October for an annual Wellbeing Day for its workforce.

The sixteen prestigious venues across Scotland will close their doors giving over 650 team members the opportunity to meet up, get to know each other in the great outdoors and take part in activities to help boost mental health and wellbeing.

Having built an upstanding reputation throughout Scotland for excellent food and customer service, Buzzworks is well known for supporting the communities it operates in as well as placing an emphasis on its team wellbeing.

This year the Buzzworks team have raised more than £10,000 so far for a variety of good causes, including running the Troon 10k and completing the Mighty Stride at this year’s Edinburgh Kilt Walk.

To thank them, Buzzworks, which has been recently named in The Best Companies to Work For in the UK list, has invested over £12,000 to allow the team across the business to enjoy time off together and boost their wellbeing – funding a wide range of activities including hill climbing, golfing, pottery painting and escape rooms.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said:

“We love asking our people for suggestions on what else we can do to create a happy, positive working environment that stays with them after they finish their shifts and head home, and our Wellbeing Day forms just one part of an ongoing programme of initiatives that support our people both within the business and in their personal life.

“The two are intertwined and it’s something we are always mindful of. Now more than ever, it’s important that we all look after our own wellbeing so we in turn can look after those that matter most to us.

“Throughout the past year many of our people have given back to the local communities we operate in either by volunteering or taking on a variety of fundraising challenges, so with this in mind it’s time to give back to them and reward our people with a day that focuses on them.”

As a way of giving back and saying thanks to its team for all their hard work this past year, the family-owned business will close every venue in its portfolio on Monday 3 October.